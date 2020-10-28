After gaining approval from members of the Regional Development Association of East Central Kansas last week, Dynamic Distribution’s proposed warehouse expansion was revisited by city commissioners, Wednesday.
Dynamic Distribution — which is classified as a separate business entity from Dynamic Discs, LLC — is setting its sights toward moving into the soon-to-be-vacated Detroit Reman building at 840 Overlander St. The 81,000 square foot space would be used to consolidate Dynamic Distribution’s current warehouse operations at 3601 W. 6th Ave., additional storage containers and a separately-leased warehouse into one facility.
In the coming weeks, the City of Emporia will vote on providing Emporia Enterprises with a partial cash contribution to help facilitate the sale of the original 3601 W. 6th Ave. property. Emporia Enterprises will also borrow a portion of the cost, which is expected to total approximately $650,000. The nonprofit would then own, manage and immediately list the warehouse for sale.
“At the start of the year, I was planning on finding a way to cooperate with the City of Emporia on a new warehouse build that would support our growth,” said Dynamic Discs CEO Jeremy Rusco, who was present for Wednesday’s meeting. “[We found] that a new building was expensive, and the details seemed to be difficult to figure out as the process went along.”
Instead of falling into the same uncertainty as many other businesses when the pandemic struck in March, COVID-19 ended up providing Dynamic Distribution with a way forward, marking a sharp boost in online sales. Now in the fortunate position to grow, Rusco has come to view his business as an increasingly important part of the Emporia community, at large.
“I believe this is a win-win for the City of Emporia and Dynamic Discs ...” Rusco said. “Before the pandemic, we had 16 employees that we brought in from out of state … we’ve got 16 graduates from Emporia State University as well as the Flint Hills Technical College, and we’ve got more than a handful of employees that are part time because they’re students … Since April, we’ve had to hire 15 more individuals to keep up with the growth … This new warehouse will allow us to grow that much further.”
RDA President Kent Heermann estimated the new warehouse could bring anywhere between 15-20 new positions to town, something which city commissioners said was one of the most appealing aspects of the potential expansion.
“This year has been a weird year for everybody,” Commissioner Rob Gilligan said. “But obviously, any company that is seeing growth … and making a commitment to say, ‘We will look at every opportunity we can to stay in Emporia,’ when I know that you received multiple offers to leave is really important. I think the community needs to know and understand that [Dynamic Discs] has a commitment to Emporia and long-term growth here.”
No formal action on the expansion was taken by commissioners, Wednesday. The current proposal is conditional on Dynamic Distribution submitting the city with documentation outlining an approved bank loan for the 840 Overlander St. purchase.
During the meeting, commissioners also reviewed the city’s existing insurance policy with Hays Companies, finding a decrease in projected costs for the coming year. While the city initially planned for a potential premium increase of up to 20%, numbers should end up falling closer to 1.7% according to new projections.
Any excess budgeted funds will be placed in a reserve fund which covers incidents expanding “above and beyond” the scope of Emporia’s insurance plan. Commissioners hope to reserve up to $2.2 million in total for the fund, with the initiative slowly reaching the goal over the last three years.
