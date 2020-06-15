The Emporia Lions Club spent most of the day Sunday waving flags in recognition of Flag Day. From 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., members of the organization and the public met at the Road S I-35 overpass to wave and cheer as vehicles honked in support of the event.
