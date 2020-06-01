Lyon County Public Health reported 18 new cases of the novel coronavirus Monday, the first rise in cases that may be attributed to easing restrictions and Memorial Day travel and gatherings.
The county now has 71 active cases, including six ongoing hospitalizations. Three new recoveries were also reported over the weekend.
Overall the county has reported 426 cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 350 have recovered and four patients have died.
Statewide, more than 10,000 cases have now been reported across 88 counties and 217 deaths as of Monday morning. Locally, Lyon County has the highest number of cases in the area.
Public Health also announced it was expanding its COVID-19 testing. Those interested in getting tested should call the COVID-19 hotline number at 620-208-3741.
"The caller will be pre-screened for COVID-19," Marketing Manager Brandon Stiner said in a written release. "If qualified for testing they will be scheduled."
The testing will continue on the the west side of the Flint Hills Community Health Center, located at 420 W. 15th Ave., from 9 a.m. - noon and 1 - 4 p.m. Monday - Thursday, and 9 a.m. - noon Friday.
What does a "Marketing Manager" have to do with the medical center? That just comes across as "odd". Also, I never saw any information on the reliability of the testing, and as we know, the tests are famous for both false positives and false negatives. I hope the new cases aren't going to cause the next phase to be delayed as it will only drag the whole thing out even longer while other counties (not to mention the state) just get it over with.
