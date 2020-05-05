Derby Day came and went. It is always a great excuse to throw a party, have mint juleps, tea cakes and admire the horses and hats.
Not this year. At least, not until September. And no fun parties with all your friends, unless it’s a Zoom Derby Day.
Churchill Downs did set up a day’s worth of activities to follow online, including a Fantasy League race between all of the magnificent horses that have won the Triple Crown (Secretariat forever!). It was better than nothing, and, after all, Derby Day is in the heart.
Andrew and I were enjoying gin and tonics the weekend before last, and Andy mused about a G&T cake, just out of the blue.
I started researching and this is actually a thing in the United Kingdom. There are all sorts of recipes — in British measurements — so I started thinking it through. A key lime pie with gin? And it should be cold. That means ice box pie.
Ice box pies don’t have to be baked either. Graham cracker crusts are a staple in the baking aisle now.
Eureka! Take the basic ice box pie recipe and see how it works out. It worked out just fine.
Let’s get cooking.
Ice Box Pie
1 (9-inch) prepared graham cracker crust
1 (8-ounce) package of cream cheese
1 (14-ounce) can sweetened condensed milk
1/4 cup liquid, see below
The basic recipe is cream cheese and condensed milk whipped together. Then you can add flavors, whether it’s fruit juice, liquor or a mix of both.
For the gin and tonic version, I added 2 tablespoons of gin, a tablespoon of lime juice, and then lime zest.
For the Manhattan, I actually made the cocktail, with vermouth and bitters, and measured 1/4 cup of that (cook gets the leftovers!) Since Manhattans are garnished with cherries, I placed eight cherries in a circle in the pie, to sink into the batter, then finished with another cherry on top of each slice.
Just about anything could be converted this way! Tequila Sunrise, Pina Colada, White Russian, an Old Fashioned. The alcohol content is distributed throughout eight servings, so you don’t need to worry about getting tipsy.
The gin and tonic version started with a lime taste and finished with the aromatics of gin, particularly juniper. It was subtle and pleasant.
The Manhattan was perfectly balanced and sweet, but not too sweet. If you wanted to you could use more cherries in this recipe or make a bourbon-cherry sauce to go on top. Even whipped bourbon cream.
There’s just enough of a hint of the cocktail to get the impression, while enjoying a cold, creamy dessert.
