Construction is scheduled to begin Monday for the installation of a new water main along Sixth Avenue from Merchant Street to Commercial Street.
Work will be constructed in two phases affecting traffic in different ways. Sixth Avenue and Commercial Street will remain open to traffic during this work utilizing lane shifts. Expect closures at the Merchant Street intersection throughout the work.
Vehicular traffic is encouraged to pay close attention to signs and proceed with caution while within the construction zone.
