With less than two weeks left, local officials are urging Kansans who have not yet self-responded to complete the 2020 Census.
According to Kansas Counts, three out of every 1- households in the state had self-responded to the 2020 Census. The census is scheduled to end Sept. 30.
“Emporia’s early, or self-response rate, is about 65% which is about 5% below where we were in 2010,” Vice-Mayor Rob Gilligan told fellow commissioners during Wednesday’s meeting of the Emporia City Commission. “Enumerators have been out working. They’ve been out in the community trying to fill the gap, but we want to make sure that we are counted the best we can.”
As of Thursday, the city in Lyon County with the highest response rate was Olpe with 69.5% of households self-responding. The lowest counted city was Hartford at 55.7%.
Lyon County’s self-response rate was 66.3% as of Thursday, behind Osage (67.8%), Coffey (66%) and Wabaunsee (64.5%) counties.
Each uncounted person in Kansas costs the state approximately $2,082 in federal funding every year for 10 years — more than $20,000 per person. That’s a loss of funding for schools, parks, roads, emergency programs, meal programs and more.
According to Kansas Counts, both cities and counties rely on census data “to plan for a variety of resident needs including new roads, schools and emergency services. Each year, the federal government distributes more than $6 billion to Kansas communities.”
“Our tax dollars that go into the street fund, those are broken up by census,” Gilligan said. “Our CDBG allocations from the state is based on the census. Food insecurity, support — a lot of dollars rely on the census. That’s a lot of dollars every year that we are going to miss out on.”
The census also determines how many representatives each state gets in the U.S. House of Representatives and is used to redraw district boundaries. Redistricting counts are sent to the states by March 31, 2021.
Additionally, businesses use census data to determine where to establish offices, build factories and stores. These decisions may open up job opportunities and support economic growth in local communities.
Those who have not yet filled out the 2020 Census can do so online by visiting https://my2020census.gov, by phone at 844-330-2020, or mailing in the form.
It only takes five minutes, but the results will impact the state of Kansas and your community for the next 10 years. The census is required by law and all responses to Census Bureau surveys are confidential and protected. Individual records from the decennial censuses are, by law, confidential for 72 years.
For more information about the 2020 Census visit https://kansascounts.org.
