In order to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, Lyon County Health Officer Renee Hively, RN-BSN, issued an order which closes certain business to the public.
The order from Hively shall apply to all restaurants, dining facilities, bars, taverns, clubs and movie theaters in Lyon County.
There locations are hereby ordered closed to the public effective Thursday until further notice. Any such establishment may continue to provide carryout, drive-through and delivery food and beverage services.
"These steps you take now will protect you, your loved ones, our health care workers and emergency personnel," Hively said in a statement Thursday evening, "and will prevent the loss of life."
The order is in effect for 30 days, but may be altered at any time, according to Hively.
In all areas, establishments must follow the guidance provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), federal, state and local public health officials for social distancing and infection control measures.
This order does not allow for there to be any dine-in seating whatsoever at the establishments listed in the order.
The official emergency order is attached to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.