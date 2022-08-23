Reports of a disturbance involving a professional disc golf player that took place Monday at the Emporia Country Club are being monitored ahead of the PDGA Professional Disc Golf World Championships in Emporia.
Paige Pierce of Plano, Texas reportedly had to be escorted off the course after an alleged incident on the course.
The Emporia Police Department was notified of a disturbance at the Country Club on Monday, Captain Ray Mattas confirmed Tuesday.
"We were called for a disturbance to the Country Club on [Monday at 11:27 a.m.], however, it was handled by management before officers arrived," Mattas said in an email to The Gazette.
He said he was unsure who was involved as the situation had been resolved by the time EPD officers arrived on scene.
"I have no idea if Paige Pierce was involved in this incident," he said. "But it is the only one we have at that location recently."
Jeff Jacquart, competition director of the Professional Disc Golf Association, said he was disappointed with the situation.
"I can't express enough our disappointment on our organization’s end," he said. "Sometimes these players just get a little too demanding and don't understand the amount of work it takes to make these events happen and the partnerships that are created, and we really don't like damaging partnerships."
The Emporia Country Club noted the incident was taken care of and would not comment further. Dynamic Discs also did not comment.
Pierce would not comment when reached by The Gazette.
The PDGA Professional Disc Golf World Championships are set for Saturday, Aug. 27 - Saturday, Sept. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.