A Friday court conference could determine when an Emporia man will be tried a second time for rape.
“It was not guilty on one count of aggravated battery,” defense attorney Frederick Meier said Thursday, “and a hung jury on the remaining counts.”
Meier said jurors in the case of Victor Cardona Rivera deliberated for seven hours late last week, but deadlocked on the rape charge. The Lyon County Attorney's office has not filed a final report on the trial.
Cardona Rivera, 25, is accused of entering a west Emporia home during Labor Day weekend last year. Emporia Police say he threatened a woman in her 20s and her young child with a weapon, then raped her.
Police say Cardona Rivera and the alleged victim knew each other.
The original charges against Cardona Rivera included aggravated burglary, aggravated criminal sodomy and criminal threat, as well as rape.
Meier said prosecutors “have already advised the court that they believe five days are going to be necessary for the retrial.”
Cardona Rivera remains in the Lyon County Detention Center.
