Grocery delivery has become the norm for many households in recent weeks as families work out ways to self-quarantine and social distance amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Instacart, a California-based app developer which rolled out local service to Emporia last year, offers people the ability to purchase items from Aldi, Dillon’s and CVS and have them delivered to their homes in just a couple of hours. The platform uses “personal shoppers” who receive the orders on the cell phone app and then make the selections, and then purchase and deliver the groceries.
And while many Emporians had already taken advantage of grocery delivery since Instacart first rolled out service last year, the platform has grown in popularity both locally and across the country.
Victoria Partridge said she had used the service to place orders for Aldi a few times prior to the pandemic. While the app has issued advisories on potential wait times for deliveries in recent weeks, Partridge said she has not found that to be a problem compared to orders placed before COVID-19 came to Emporia.
“I have found Instacart to be relatively the same in regards to turnaround time [and] product availability when purchasing items and having them delivered from Aldi,” she said. “With the exception of one time, all of my deliveries have came to my house within two hours of placing my order.”
That one exception, Partridge said, gave her a window of receiving her delivery sometime between Monday and Wednesday of that week. The ability to order her groceries on an app and have them delivered has been helpful in allowing her to social distancing as much as possible.
“I have only went inside a store a handful of times over the past two months because of the delivery service,” she said. “It has helped me get what I need quickly and safely.”
Still, there’s a downside.
“I am no longer able to use my reusable shopping bags and instead have a pile of plastic ones from my grocery deliveries and pickups,” she said.
Partridge said she also likes using Walmart’s pickup service, but doesn’t plan to continue using that as often once things go back to “normal.”
And Partridge is not alone. The Gazette had a number of Facebook comments from other readers stating they have been using the the service more often.
“We have been using it recently to allow us to stay home since there are 2 at high risk for COVID in our home,” Anja Ford commented. “It has been a wonderful service for us and we are thankful to have it available!!”
“I have been using Instacart regularly since late fall,” Jackie Railton Miller said. “My mother lives with me and has Alzheimer’s plus a heart condition so I wanted to limit our/her exposure to the flu and COVID-19. With delivery fees and tips, we spend a little more for groceries but I feel good that I’m helping someone local stay employed.”
For local personal shoppers, that has meant an increase in jobs.
Cinet Karcher has been an Instacart shopper for over an year now and had enjoyed being able to help out people who are unable to get out to get their own groceries.
“When you come to the door they are so happy to see you,” she said. “They always want to say hello and strike up a conversation. I love it. ... What I enjoy about doing Instacart is I know I’m helping someone that can’t go out due to medical reasons or they just don’t have the time. I know I’m helping someone out, and if it makes them happy I’m happy as well. You meet great people and have great customer relationships. They will continue to use Instacart. Working with the stores that have Instacart, the employees know who you are and are willing to help you if you cant find an item. At Aldi, they would say to me I could work there since I know where everything was at. That makes you feel good.”
Karcher said that, once the stay-at-home orders were put into place, orders increased exponentially.
“You finish a batch and there’s more waiting to be done; I loved it,” Karcher said. “In that week alone I worked 56 hours. The demand changed due to the COVID-19 situation — once the stay-at-home ordinance was put in place, Instacart got slammed with people ordering. The demand was so high all over that they had to hire more people to fill the demand of orders that they were receiving. Instacart came into the picture at the right time.”
Mikala Coltrane is relatively new to Instacart, having signed up as a shopper in March. She said she had been thinking about it for awhile, but with four young children at home, it took some time to make the jump onto the application.
“I had no idea there would be such a demand for Instacart in the next few weeks,” she said. “I didn’t really experience what the demand was like before the lockdown, but definitely during the last two weeks of March and first two weeks of April there were always orders. It has died down some since then.”
Coltrane said she usually shops in the evenings and weekends, so her experience may differ than other shoppers in the area. And though she’s never used the service for herself, she enjoys the simplicity of the app and the process.
“It works very well,” she said. “I also just love grocery shopping so it’s a good fit for me to shop for people who perhaps can’t or don’t enjoy it.”
Dezirae Delgado said she started working for Instacart last month. She also has never used the service personally but said she feels like she is making a positive impact on the community.
“I enjoy making extra money and also helping those who can’t get out for their basic essentials needed — especially the elderly,” she said. “[It] makes me feel like I’m making a difference during these hard times and I enjoy seeing how appreciative these customers are for this service. Such a good service to be provided, especially during these trying times.”
In March, the California-based shopping app announced it had plans to hire 300,000 additional full-service shoppers across its service areas. Last month, it announced plans to add another 250,000.
According to Instacart.com, the company said it remained “committed” to delivering to the communities it currently serves throughout the pandemic.
“As the COVID-19 crisis unfolds, our teams are committed to continuing to deliver for all the communities we serve and ensuring our customers and shoppers can safely and reliably use Instacart,” the website said. “We’re proud to be able to serve as an essential service for households across North America during this critical time. Our teams are working closely with health officials to update our policies as this crisis evolves. You can stay up to date on the latest details of our continued health and safety commitment on our news and shopper-focused blogs.”
