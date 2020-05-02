I hope that through this letter, my “thank you” may reach the young lady that I very briefly met in the Walmart store this past Friday morning.
I had just gotten in line to checkout when a younger lady came to get in line behind me with her cart, keeping her distance as required.
She had a face mask on, as most people did, that appeared to me to be bought, compared to the T-shirt bottom that I had wrapped around my head. I politely asked her where had gotten it so that I may buy one possibly.
She told me that she had made it, and she then headed me a scrap of paper and told me that if I would write my name and address down, she would make one for me and mail it to me.
I wrote the information down and quickly thanked her.
As the checkout lady was waiting for me, I didn’t get to thank her probably, thinking that if I got one in the mail, that I would have her name and return address and that I would thank her properly with a gift in return.
I received the mask in the mail the very next morning.
She did a wonderful job, but understandably, she did not include her return address or name.
This young lady, who took time out of her daily routine to help out an old man that she did not know, is another example of why we the people of America, with God’s help, will stick together and get through this troubled time as we mourn those who have been lose to this tragic disease. And those that will be.
Ric Carlson,
Neosho Rapids
