Five new COVID positives and nine recoveries were reported by Lyon County Public Health officials, Wednesday, bringing the number of active cases down to 58.
Overall, 1,207 cases have been reported since March including 1,109 recoveries and 39 deaths. One death is pending review at the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
One person is currently hospitalized.
There are currently four active cases related to colleges and universities, out of 70 active cases, and four active cases related to a cluster of five total cases related to schools.
The state health department reported Wednesday that Kansas had 1,488 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases since Monday, an increase of 2% that brought the total number of infections reported in the state to 74,456. The department also reported 80 additional COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the Kansas death toll to 952. The state said 55 of the new fatalities stemmed from a review of death certificates.
