Review by Terri Summey
The Chicken Sisters by Dell’Antonia, KJ. New York: G. P. Putnam’s Sons. 2020. 978-0593085141. $16.00.
For her entire thirty-five years, Amanda Moore Pogociello has been caught up in the century-old chicken wars between Chicken Mimi’s and Chicken Frannie’s in the small town of Merinac, Kansas. Caught between the two families, the Moores and the Pagociellos, Amanda grew up a Moore, helping her mom at Chicken Mimi’s. Her family considers her a traitor because following high school she married Frank Pogociello and began working at Chicken Frannie’s. Recently, both restaurants have been struggling, Frannie’s especially after the death of Amanda’s husband and father-in-law in an automobile accident. A fan of the television show, Food Wars, Amanda reaches out to them to spark their interest in featuring the two restaurants on their show. The winner of the “food war” will receive $100,000 and the publicity could bring new life and business not only to the restaurants but also to the town.
Her request comes to fruition, when the producers of Food Wars selects the two restaurants as participants on their reality show. To help get her mother on board with the idea, Amanda reaches out to her older sister, Mae, asking her for help. As de-cluttering consultant, Mae Moore has made a name for herself with a best-selling book, a role on a hit reality-television show, and half a million followers on social media. Leaving Merinac for college, Mae’s life is in New York and she has no plans to return to the small town that she outgrew. This all changes when Amanda’s text coincides with a major setback in Mae’s career and the opportunity to jumpstart her career by participating in Food Wars proves too tempting to pass up. Mae packs up her two young children and heads back to Merinac, confronting her sister and her past life. When the show’s host and producer shows up in Merinac to film the show, Amanda soon learns what she thought might be a dream come true, turns into a nightmare when family members are pitted against each other and long-held family secrets are brought to light. As the situation begins to heat up, the sisters must decide if they will remain at war or if family bonds are more important.
For Kansans aware of Chicken Mary’s and Chicken Annie’s in Pittsburg, this story of a chicken war sounds very familiar and it should because Dell’Antonia based her novel on her experiences visiting family, and the two chicken restaurants, in Pittsburg where her parents grew up. A selection of Reese’s Book Club and a New York Times bestseller, The Chicken Sisters, is an enjoyable and charming read focused on the bonds and conflict between family, especially between sisters. For more information on the author and her work, including recipes, check out her website at https://kjdellantonia.com/. Watch an interview with the author on YouTube at https://youtu.be/42ph7KduYwU. If you are looking for a Kansas-based book or just something fun to read, check out Dell’Antonia’s first novel. I look forward to reading more from her in the future and I really should visit the chicken restaurants in Pittsburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.