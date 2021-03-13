Emporia, KS (66801)

Today

Steady light rain this morning. Showers continuing this afternoon. High 59F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Windy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Low 52F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible.