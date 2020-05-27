Its doors may have been closed to the public due to the novel coronavirus, but things at the Granada Theatre are moving right along.
Executive Director Rebeca Herrera is utilizing this time to explore virtual events.
Each week, at least one performance or lesson will be broadcast live on Facebook as a way to keep the community engaged with the theatre.
“I wanted to let the community know that we’re still here,” Herrera said. ”We still want to be everybody’s venue, and we still wanted to bring fun and excitement to people, and [the novel coronavirus] is not going to get in the way of us being Emporia’s main venue.”
The first virtual event is Sam and the Firewatchers, a local folk rock band, scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday. Front man Sam Bland is the sound technician at the Granada, and Herrera said there’s nothing he can’t do.
“These virtual concerts are like the Tornado Alley Music Series that we did last year, but instead we’re doing soft openings and virtual events,” she said.
Herrera is a proponent of utilizing the theatre as a way to showcase a variety of performers and instructors. June events include:
Emmy Edie - yoga, 3 p.m. June 3
Lady J - rap and hip hop, 7 p.m. June 12
Edith Hernandez - zumba, 7 p.m. June 17
All from Nothing - alternative rock, 7 p.m. June 26
“All of the performers have been very excited,” she said.
All of the performers or instructors are local, and they span from local popularity to internationally known.
Virtual events continue into July and offer poetry readings, a worship night, other musical performances and swing dancing lessons. Herrera said she is unsure of whether or not the theatre will host virtual events in the long-term, but she is excited about learning more about them, in case virtual events will be a part of the theatre’s long-term future.
“We love our loyal patrons that we have, and we want to have other patrons as well, so we want to bring in a little bit of everything,” Herrera said.
Each virtual event is also going to have soft openings. The first two events are open to 15 people, and the events thereafter are open to 45 people. There is enough space in the theatre to properly social distance. All tickets and events are $10 for in-person attendance.
Each event is sponsored, or looking for sponsors, as a way “to let the community know that these businesses are still open,” Herrera said. Additionally, Herrera is grateful for the Greater Emporia Area Disaster Relief, whose donation of over $1,000 will go toward sanitation equipment for the theatre.
The Granada is still experiencing financial strains from not having a show in the last few months. Though the virtual events are free to watch online, there is a recommended donation. Full bar services will be available in-person.
Volunteer positions for these events are open, and more information can be found online. To learn more about the upcoming events at The Granada Theatre, 807 Commercial St., visit www.emporiagranada.com. Specifics for the virtual events can also be found on theatre’s Facebook page.
