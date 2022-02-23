Emporia firefighters still are not sure what sparked a fire at a home this past weekend.
Battalion Chief Ryan Conley said Wednesday the fire at 611 East Second Avenue was traced to a storage room.
The fire erupted around 5:55 p.m. Friday, with first responders finding smoke coming through the roof.
Conley said the resident of the home was away when it started. No one was injured.
Damage to the home is estimated at $10,000.
Conley added that Americus and Olpe firefighters provided support for Emporia crews.
