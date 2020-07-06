The explosion of fireworks wasn’t the only sound echoing throughout Lebo over the weekend as Saturday marked the long-awaited return of lawnmower races to the Kansas Street Speedway.
While the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the track’s regularly-scheduled opening in early May, the extra time allowed supervisors to perform some much needed dirt work, resulting in a wider, smoother and safer track for participants.
“There’s some good banking to it now,” said East Central Kansas Lawn Mower Racing Member Richard Bechtel in a video preview of the D-shaped oval and newly-constructed pit area posted to social media last week. “It’s a lot bigger than it’s been in the past … It’s about an eighth of a mile on the outside next to the hay bales all the way around and about a tenth of a mile against the inside.”
While racer attendance was down somewhat thanks to the numerous travel restrictions in place across the country, Saturday’s event nonetheless attracted competitors — and spectators — from all around Kansas as well as states such as Illinois, Arkansas, Iowa, South Dakota and Oklahoma. The crowd was treated to three preliminary 10-lap heats — which were organized in-part by age and mower class — before enjoying an all-out 15 lap finale featuring the top qualifiers. The action remained loud and fast throughout the afternoon as track staff recorded some relatively blazing speeds, clocking multiple mowers at rates upwards of 50 miles-per-hour on the new surface.
“I knew it sounded like it would be something fun to watch, but I honestly didn’t really know what to expect,” said first-time fan Jerrod White, who traveled from Missouri to visit family for the Fourth of July holiday. “It’s been awesome. I think some of these guys are a bit crazy with how hard they push their machines, though. Some of them are almost taking the corners on two wheels.”
“It was great to see everybody out and about again,” added Rich Flemming, who has made a habit of attending the races ever since the track was first installed. “Things like this, not to mention all the other stuff Lebo usually has going on for Independence Day, helps you to just relax and sort of take your mind off things for awhile. I think it was especially needed this year.”
Because this year’s remaining race schedule may be subject to change, organizers encourage those interested in attending future events to keep a close eye on the East Central Kansas Lawn Mower Racers public Facebook page for safety information and entry rules. More information on the history of the sport, including tips for souping up your own machine, can be found on letsmow.com.
