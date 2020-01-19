Emporia High FFA will host its monthly Community Night at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the EHS library.
Cost to participate is $25 — which is a donation to the club — with all supplies provided. This month's event will be painting and is kid friendly.
Those interested in crafts and other family-friendly activities are encouraged to check the group’s Facebook page — @EmporiaHighFFA — periodically for updates on upcoming Community Nights. Announcements are typically made three to four weeks in advance, so guests can RSVP for larger activities.
