Olpe 70, Lyndon 12
Chase County 52, Valley Falls 6 (Game called after third quarter)
Madison 68, Southern Coffey County 0 (Game called at halftime)
Burlingame 57, Hartford 6 (Game called at halftime)
Central Heights 31, Northern Heights 0
Lebo 42, Waverly 34
Stay tuned for more information on these games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.