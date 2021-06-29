Eight months after holding their final worship service on Oct. 11, 2020, members of the former Americus United Presbyterian Church congregation along with the Presbytery of Northern Kansas distributed gifts to a number of area organizations to continue its 161 year legacy.
The church donated $7,562.82 to the Americus Food Pantry; $3,000 to North Lyon County Daycare; $3,000 to the North Lyon County School Supply Fund; $500 to the Northern Heights High School Honor Flight program; $500 to the World War II Memorial in Bushong; and $500 to the city of Americus splash pad.
The remaining $89,415.53 was placed in the Presbytery of Northern Kansas Legacy Funds to be used for mission and ministry grants to PNK congregations, administered according to PNK Legacy Fund guidelines currently being considered by the PNK Finance Committee.
Longtime congregation member Judy Edie said the donations were determined based on longstanding relationships between the Americus United Presbyterian Church and the organizations.
“Our congregation has supported both the Americus Food Pantry and the North Lyon County School Supply Fund for many years,” she said. “We would donate food, supplies and money, along with volunteering to work the food pantry and helping to organize the school supplies. A very young member of our church family attended the North Lyon County Daycare, and since they were not able to hold their annual fundraiser during the pandemic, we felt that it would be a wonderful place to gift to.”
Edie said the donation to the NHHS Honor Flight program and the WWII Memorial were both made in honor of past Americus UPC members.
“The city of Americus donation was a ‘Thank you’ to being a part of a great community,” she said. “They gave us three options for the money to go and we decided the splash pad would be a fun place for the children of Americus.”
A long history
The church was officially chartered in 1859 with about 18 charter members and construction of the first frame-structure began that year. A drought and then the start of the Civil War slowed progress. The first service was held in 1865, for about two dozen adults and three dozen children. Upon completion, the church was only 24x56 - feet large and as the only “suitable” building in town, it was used as a community house and a school-house for two terms, as well as the place for singing schools, spelling bees and other entertainment which came to town.
It was also used by congregations of other denominations as they too got started.
In 1871, the congregation built a larger (40x60 feet) building using salvaged materials and bricks from the kiln on the Neosho near the Fanska Ford. That building was destroyed by a tornado just 10 years later, though much of the materials were salvaged and the church was rebuilt on the old foundation.
That building was damaged by fire in 1938 and again the congregation pitched in to rebuild.
The church still stands today.
The annex, a one-room school house, was purchased and moved in 1956 to provide additional classroom and space for social activities. The sanctuary was upgraded and redecorated at the same time with lots of volunteer help. The manse was built in 1964.
The United Presbyterian Church of Americus held its final worship service on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 after 161 years of ministry to the Americus community.
