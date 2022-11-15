City of Emporia crews are working on a reported water main break at 21st Avenue and Flint Road Tuesday evening.
According to city communications manager Christine Johnson, a 16-inch water main serving Arrowhead and Flint Roads has failed. Water pressure may be affected as repairs are made and there is currently no estimate on repair time.
Houses in the immediate surrounding area affected by flooding should contact the city accounting department at 620-343-4286.
