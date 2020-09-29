There are few details William Shatner remembers about his trip through Emporia, Kansas. He doesn't remember the name of the restaurant he and the American Legion Riders stopped at (it was Radius Brewing Company), though he remembers the food being good. Quite honestly, he said, he couldn't remember the name of the town.
But, he remembers a young man named Kole.
Five years ago, Shatner and a contingent of American Legion Riders were raising awareness for the American Legion's Legacy Scholarship Fund, which offers scholarships to children of post-9/11 veterans who died on active duty, or those who have a combined VA disability rating of 50% or greater. The eight-day trek took the group from Chicago to Los Angeles on a route that mostly followed Route 66 and they would make stops along the way to refuel and rest.
The entire trip was filmed as part of documentary Shatner has titled "The Ride."
"It all sort of fell together, this somewhat unwieldy group of people all driving their bikes together across the country," Shatner told The Emporia Gazette in a phone interview last week. "Where will we stop? When will have time? And so, we stopped and dropped into an itinerant restaurant. I don't even know how we got the name of the restaurant ... but it was a nice restaurant."
That was how the legendary actor came rumbling through Emporia on the back of a Harley trike on June 25, 2015. Shatner said the plan was simply to grab a quick bite to eat and then head back out onto the road.
Then, he met a young man who would change the course of the rest of the group's journey.
'Riding for Kole Perry'
Kole Perry — who now goes by Kole McClain — is the son of Ashley Perry and the late U.S. Army Sgt. Charles "CJ'' McClain. Kole was just 3-years-old when his father was killed Oct. 31, 2006 in Afghanistan.
Perry said, although he was young, her son remembered the Patriot Guard Riders who came out for his father's funeral.
"He talked to each and every one of them," she said. "He was just a toddler, and my mom took him outside during visitation and things. He was hanging out with those guys outside."
Perry said that memory was one part of what brought her and Kole to Radius Brewing Company that day in 2015. Although they live in Colorado Springs, Perry and Kole had come back to Emporia to help her mother prepare to sell her house. It was hot that day, Perry remembers, and she called her friends Gus and Sarah Bays about meeting up to go to the pool.
Gus and Sarah Bays, who just happen to own Radius, were a little preoccupied.
"Sarah was like, 'I have to run to Radius first because William Shatner is coming down,'" Perry said. "I was like, 'Well, I'm coming because my mom's a huge Trekkie.'"
When they got there and Perry heard about why Shatner was riding through town, she mentioned Kole's status as a Gold Star Child to someone who turned out to be one of the actor's assistants.
"Along comes a mother and young man who was about 12-years-old who had heard about it," Shatner said. "Along comes a young man and his mother who sits down, and we're being told by our American Legion people that he remembers the funeral of his father who was a sniper in Afghanistan. What he remembers most of all is the motorcycle contingent that came to his father's funeral, and that's what he came to see."
At the time, Kole had no idea who Shatner was — a fact that was pointed out to the actor. Shatner laughed at the recollection.
"I put my arm around him and asked what he want to do, where he would like to go, and he was pragmatic about the whole thing," he said. "He was very solemn. I tried to be jocular, and he was very straight. When I asked him what he wanted to do, he said, 'I wanna be a politician.' I joked saying, 'That's the same as an actor. You need to back up profession when things go wrong and you need an education. You want an education?'"
Kole assured Shatner that he did want to go to college. American Legion representatives said the boy would definitely be a candidate for the Legacy scholarship program.
And with that, the visit had ended and the ride continued.
Finding Kole
Shatner said the rest of the journey was rough.
"We crossed the great deserts and the heat got to us, people were fainting, some of the veterans fainted and fell off their bikes," he said. "We had all kinds of minor difficulties, and all this is on film. But we were sitting around the table with the American Legion people, and we established that all our hardship was nothing compared to Kole Perry. That we were finishing our ride in all this heat and trouble, and we were riding for Kole Perry. And that's what my documentary, 'The Ride,' that's how it goes, and that's how it essentially ends. We ride for Kole Perry, the example of all the kids who need help with their education."
Recently, Shatner said he started thinking about that young man again, Realizing Kole would be heading to college soon, Shatner wanted to reach out to him again. In the years that have passed since his trip, contacts had gotten lost, leadership in the American Legion had changed.
Shatner had his assistant, Kathleen Hays, send an email to The Emporia Gazette in the hopes that it would reach the right person on Sept. 23.
"Kole has to apply for a scholarship in the January of his junior year," Shatner said, explaining why it was important to him to get in touch with the boy. To make sure that Kole was still on that same path.
Still, Gazette reporters received the email from Hays on Sept. 23, they nearly dismissed it as spam before taking a second look. Within an hour, reporters had located Perry's phone number and connected Shatner's team with the family. Shatner called Perry the following day.
"It was a weird, full-circle moment," Perry said of receiving a call from Shatner on Sept. 24. "I called Kole on Thursday after I got off the phone with Mr. Shatner and I think for him he's a little bit like, 'I don't know why I'm so special.' He doesn't feel like he should be that special, to be so memorable. I, of course, as his mother think that he's amazing and that he's the greatest thing in the whole world."
Perry said her son, now 17, remembers the experience and remembers meeting Shatner. Although he wasn't familiar with the original Captain Kirk, he's since gotten a crash course in all things "Star Trek."
He's a good student with a kind heart. He's giving. He's a gifted athlete, especially when it comes to rugby and football.
"He's a pretty cool kid," Perry said.
Kole is still working toward college, though he hasn't decided just yet what he will major in. As a junior, he's still got time.but he will definitely be applying for his Legacy scholarship.
Shatner is in the process of editing and shopping around his documentary to networks. Through the editing process, he's been struck many times over the almost serendipitous series of events that lead him to Emporia, Kansas back in 2015.
"If we hadn't been in that restaurant, if we'd gone to another restaurant — because the temptation was always there," he said almost wistfully. "We were driving 12 hours a day. ... We gotta get from point A to point B to sleep, and the physical draining of this heat and the long hours on the motorcycle. How do you make time for posts and publicity, and stories and shooting the documentary? That's what this documentary, 'The Ride,' is all about. And really, it unfolds in Emporia, Kansas."
