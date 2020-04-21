The berries are in! They are not local of course, but they are ripe, delicious and full of healthy things.
Plus, I just got my new salad/berry spinner from Pampered Chef (Thank you, Jennifer Garza!) and had to try it out. I took it for a ... SPIN!
Dillon’s had some good-looking blackberries and raspberries (I also got some great blueberries at Aldi). Now, before you start judging, I make a list for very specific things. I know exactly where they are, put on my bandana, get in and get out. I carry my precious container of Clorox wipes and use one to touch whatever it is I’m touching.
This virus is no joke. Let’s be safe out there. Thus endeth the sermon.
Not only are berries fresh and tasty, they have a lot of things our bodies need right now: anti-inflammatory, lots of Vitamin D and C, antioxidants. Whether we feel it or not, we are all under a higher level of streas than normal, and the quality of the food we consume is very important right now. Don’t let your comfort foods slowly kill you with cholesterol and fats.
Back to blackberries. The obvious consumption is raw, or with cream, yogurt or added sugar. Over a piece of shortcake or in a pie. These are all sweet. What about savory?
Andrew found this recipe at a site called The Midnight Baker. Berries can really enhance pork and chicken, plus don’t forget to add some in your daily salad or whole-grain oatmeal.
Let’s get cooking!
V V V
Blackberry Pork Chops
(Judith Hanneman, bakeatmidnight.com)
2 Tablespoons chili powder
1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
4 pork chops, about 1-inch
2 Tablespoons olive oil
2 Tablespoons minced onion
1/2 cup medium-dry red wine (zinfandel, merlot)
4 cups fresh blackberries divided
1/4 cup chicken stock
2 Tablespoons sugar more, if desired
2 Tablespoons unsalted butter
Combine the chili powder, cayenne, salt and pepper. Rub into chops.
Heat oil in a large heavy skillet over medium-high heat. Add the chops and brown on both sides. Cover the pan and reduce heat to low and cook 5 - 7 minutes; remove chops from the pan, cover and keep warm.
Saute the onion in the same pan over medium-high heat for about 2 minutes. Deglaze the pan with the wine and scrape up any browned bits.
Add 3 cups of the berries, the chicken stock and sugar. Bring to a boil then simmer for 3 minutes. Coarsely mash the berries then simmer the sauce over low heat until it’s slightly thick — about 8 minutes.
Stir in the remaining berries and cook until heated through; remove from heat and stir in the butter. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Add the chops back to the pan and serve with the sauce.
(If you can’t stand the occasional crunch of a blackberry seed, strain the sauce through cheese cloth – RM)
