Seven new recoveries and no additional positives for COVID-19 were reported with Lyon County Public Health's latest round of data Wednesday afternoon.
Lyon County has 51 active cases, including six hospitalizations of local patients. There have been 401 total recoveries and six deaths since March.
Locally, four clusters have been identified in both meatpacking and private industries:
- Meatpacking: 1 cluster, 188 total cases, 9 active cases, 3 deaths
- Private Industry: 3 clusters, 102 total cases, 17 active cases, 1 death
Lyon County remains the eighth highest infected county in the state, and has the most number of cases in the immediate area. As of Wednesday, Coffey County had reported 52 total cases, 42 recoveries, 8 deaths and two currently active cases of COVID-19; Wabaunsee County reported 31 total cases and 31 total recoveries; Chase County reported three total cases and recoveries; Osage County reported nine cases and seven total recoveries; Morris County reported five total cases and recoveries; and Greenwood County reported nine total cases and three recoveries.
Statewide, there have been 10,812 cases across 90 counties with 240 deaths reported as of 9 a.m. Wednesday.
