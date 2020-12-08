Conservative Republicans maintained their grip on top jobs in the Kansas House and Senate, paving the way for lawmakers to restrict the governor’s powers to respond to the pandemic and continued challenges for some top Democratic priorities, like Medicaid expansion.
Republican Senator Jeff Longbine has stepped away from his position as vice president of the Kansas Senate after state legislators held elections, Tuesday.
Longbine, who did not seek reelection, was replaced by 35th District Sen. Rick Wilborn — also a Republican. The Gazette has reached out to Longbine for comment.
Ty Masterson, a conservative Republican from Andover, will take over as Senate President for Susan Wagle who is leaving the legislature.
After the vote, Masterson said the chamber will remain an obstacle for the Democratic governor.
“Fundamentally, that’s the purpose of this body,” Masterson said, “to be a check on the executive branch of government.”
Masterson said he expects a constitutional amendment on abortion rights — a change that would need approval from voters in the state —to get another shot next year. Lawmakers also might consider tax changes and modifying the law that gives the governor the power to respond to emergencies like the coronavirus pandemic.
Gene Suellentrop will take over as Senate majority leader.
In the House, Republican Speaker Ron Ryckman won an unprecedented third term.
Traditionally, speakers serve two terms and step down.
House Majority Leader Dan Hawkins and Speaker Pro Tem Blaine Finch were reelected to their jobs.
Republican lawmakers have clashed with the governor over her response to the pandemic, specifically her decision to close many businesses early in the pandemic. The two sides eventually reached a compromise where the governor got to keep some of her powers to respond to the pandemic.
Relations between leadership and the governor have warmed somewhat after Kelly said she has no intention of closing businesses again. Lawmakers have since voted multiple times to extend Kelly’s disaster declaration.
House Minority Leader Tom Sawyer will remain the leader of the Democrats in that chamber.
Democrat Dinah Sykes will take over as minority leader in the Senate, the first woman to hold that job. The current minority leader, Anthony Hensley, lost his bid for reelection last month.
Sykes made headlines in 2018 when she switched parties to become a Democrat. She had been one of the more moderate Republicans in the chamber, and she said Democrats will have a voice, even though they won’t have enough votes to block a veto override.
She said the picks for Senate Republican leadership jobs will make it harder for Democrats pushing Medicaid expansion.
“It is still an absolute, number one priority,” she said in an interview. “It will definitely be difficult.”
The leadership picks will become official when lawmakers convene the 2021 session next month.
Kansas News Service stories and photos may be republished by news media at no cost with proper attribution and a link to ksnewsservice.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.