Maxine Shreffler of Madison, KS died Monday, April 12, 2021 at the Presbyterian Manor in Emporia, KS. Maxine was born in Madison, KS, at the home of her grandparents, Braton and Jessie Pritchard on August 1, 1939. Maxine was the oldest of 10 children. Parents Gene and Beulah Pritchard started their home in Madison, they moved briefly to Augusta KS, before returning to Madison, eventually moving to Santa Paula, California in 1955.
Maxine attended Madison schools and graduated in the class of 1957. She married Alan Rawlings of rural Madison and from this union 4 children were born and raised in the Madison area. When the children were older, Maxine went back to school and earned her LPN, RN and other advanced nursing degrees. Maxine worked at various hospitals, nursing homes and medical facilities.
On April 14, 1986 she married Pastor Michael Shreffler in Manhattan, KS. They resided in Topeka, KS for several years and then moved to various locations in eastern Kansas and western Missouri where Michael was pastoring. Maxine and Michael moved to Madison in 2006.
Maxine enjoyed raising flowers, vegetable gardening, sporting events with the children and grandchildren, fishing, bingo, Chinese food and sledding down Standpipe Hill.
Maxine is survived by daughters, Teresa Rice (Randy) of Madison, Cindy Nichols (Rick) of Salina KS; son, Greg Rawlings (Janean) of Madison; sisters, Martha Pritchard (Idaho), Priscilla Wilson (Montana), Luann Pritchard (California); brother, Michael Pritchard (California). Maxine is blessed with 14 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Gene and Beulah; sisters, Pearl and Judy; brothers, Jerry, Harold and Bill; husband, Michael; daughter, Beth Dains-Pees.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 A.M., Thursday, April 15, 2021 at the Lamont Wesleyan Church. Burial will follow services at Number 8 Cemetery East of Madison.
In Lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Community Bread Basket (Madison, KS) or Lamont Wesleyan Youth Group and sent in care of VanArsdale Funeral Home, P.O. Box 488, Madison, Kansas 66860. Condolences may be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com.
