A pretrial hearing for one of six defendants in the murder of Jesus Avila was continued to November following a Friday afternoon status hearing in Lyon County District Court.
Jordy Cornejo-Campoverde, 22, of Emporia is one of the six young men accused of the murder of 19-year-old Jesus Avila in 2017, when Avila was found in a car that had been set on fire with two gunshot wounds to the back of his head.
He's been charged with one count of conspiracy murder in the first degree, murder in the first degree, conspiracy aggravated robbery, aggravated robbery, theft of property or services, arson and interference with a law enforcement officer by concealing, altering or destroying evidence.
Cornejo-Campoverde previously reached an agreement in April that took his trial off of the docket for the following week.
The terms of the agreement have not yet been made public, but both the defense and prosecution told Judge W. Lee Fowler that the agreement was still in place. A plea agreement has not yet been formalized at this time.
Assistant County Attorney Amy Aranda said a co-defendent is expected to appear in court on Oct. 31, during which Cornejo-Campoverde is expected to testify. She asked Fowler for a continuance to allow for the previously made agreement to stay in effect.
Defense attorney Frederick Meier said his client was still willing to waive his right to a speedy trial in order to keep the agreement in place.
The alleged gunman, Samuel Garcia, has a rescheduled preliminary hearing set for Monday, Oct. 31. Garcia is currently serving seven years for an unrelated offense.
Andrew Granado and Jovan Pecina will appear for a status conference via Zoom Nov. 18. Alan Alanis will have one final pre-trial hearing Nov. 30 at 4 p.m. and his trial will take place the week of Dec. 5.
One suspect, Armando Nunez, was previously sentenced to 47 months for attempted burglary of a motor vehicle with intent to steal a firearm, interference with law enforcement officer and criminal damages to property on July 15.
Cornejo-Campoverde will next appear at 2 p.m. Nov. 3 in Lyon County District Court.
