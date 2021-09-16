The third week of the high school football season is quickly upon us and includes two compelling matchups: Chase County takes on Valley Falls in a battle of the unbeaten, and Olpe plays a solid Lyndon team. Also, four area teams will be squaring off in district action.
Northern Heights (0-1) vs. Central Heights (1-1)
Northern Heights is 1-9 in its last 10 games. A win in this Flint Hills League duel against Central Heights could be a confidence booster. Central gave up 53 points to Olpe last week…and went scoreless.
Olpe (2-0) vs. Lyndon (1-1)
Two good teams. The defending state champions versus a program with an impressive win/loss record during the past decade. Edge goes to Olpe.
Madison (2-0) vs. Southern Coffey County (0-2)
The story here is the numbers. Madison amassed nearly 100 points in the past two weeks, while holding its opponents to six. Southern Coffey County lost to Lebo and Marais Des Cygnes Valley, 46-0 and 56-12, respectively.
Chase County (2-0) vs. Valley Falls (2-0)
Chase County is coming off of a wild win over Lebo, but Valley Falls dropped 52 points on Cornerstone on the way to a shutout. Could this be the area game of the week?
Lebo (1-1) vs. Waverly (2-0)
It’s homecoming for Lebo, who lost a close one to Chase County last week. A great situation for redemption. Waverly got by Burlingame but needed an OT period to do it.
Hartford (1-1) vs. Burlingame (0-1)
Hartford lost big to Madison last Friday but scored 100 points against Maranatha Academy two weeks ago. Isn't there a rule against that…?
