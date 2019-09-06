Dr. Robert W. Coffland, age 73, of Iola, Kansas passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019, at Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center, Chanute, Kansas. Bob was born May 5, 1946, to William and Esther (Nance) Coffland in Horton, Kansas.
Bob lived in Fairview, Kansas and attended school there until the sixth grade. The family then moved to Emporia where he attended Roosevelt high school graduating in 1964. Bob graduated from Emporia State University. He then graduated from Cleveland Chiropractic College in 1986 with a doctorate in Chiropractic Medicine.
Bob has resided in the Iola area for the last thirty years. He owned and operated Coffland Chiropractic Center for many years in Iola. After moving to Iola, Bob met many friends including lifelong friend Patti Whitcomb. Bob enjoyed traveling, especially to see the mountains and the oceans. He also enjoyed his simple way of living, believing that life was more than monetary possessions. Bob was the type of person to give up anything to help or heal anyone or anything.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Bertha M. Kesling.
Bob is survived by two sisters, Dorothy M. Parman of Sabetha, Mary E. Winsor and husband Jim of Raymore, Missouri; multiple nieces and nephews, and numerous cousins.
Friends and family are invited to attend a Celebration of Life to be held Saturday, September 21st from 1-3 pm at Twelfth Avenue Baptist Church, 2023 W 12th Avenue in Emporia.
