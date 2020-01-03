The Emporia High basketball teams have spent several mornings this week kicking off their rust in preparation for the meat of the upcoming Centennial League schedule.
As far as Carolyn Dorsey and Beau Welch are concerned, they’ve largely liked what they’ve seen.
“I feel like we’ve had some really good practices over break,” Dorsey said. “I think we’ve seen some kids improve on some areas we wanted to look at. The first six games were weak in terms of rebounding and I think our toughness could’ve been improved. I think over break, they’ve really made a conscious effort of focusing on that and I’ve seen them try to do better in terms of the intangibles. They’ve had all week to stay after it and gets shots up and I feel like we’ve had some really good practices.”
The Spartan boys also have progressed at a level that has kept Welch feeling upbeat of the Spartans’ chances moving forward.
“We’ve had a lot of practice time here over the break (and) last year that wasn’t the case,” he said. “We’ve broken things up and stretched it out a little bit going into ... next Tuesday. I think we’ve gotten better. We had a good win on the Friday before we had our break but there were a lot of things in that game we needed to learn and get better at and I think we’ve addressed those issues and we’re continuing to get better each day over the break.”
Things won’t be easy as the Spartans will hit the court off and running against Topeka High, expected to be among the league’s best on both sides by season’s end.
The Trojan girls are led by sophomore post Nijaree Canady, who is averaging 18 points and nine rebounds a game, while freshman Kiki Smith is averaging nearly 22 points a game, shooting about 32 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
“They have some size inside with Canady, who’s a phenomenal player and their guard play right now is really strong,” Dorsey said of Topeka. “They have a lot of players, they’re athletic, they’re fast, they’re scrappy. They’re going to pressure us, we know that. That’s kind of what we’ve been prepping for. We don’t want to be in a track meet with them because that won’t bode well for us. I think if we can slow the game down and run our stuff and be disciplined, I think we’ll have some success.”
EHS (4-3, 2-1) has seen some success from long range itself, but outside of senior Mya Tovar, has struggled in the paint.
Still, Dorsey has liked the effort her guard-laden roster has put on the court heading into Tuesday.
“I don’t think we’ve regressed (with time off),” she said. “We have a big game coming up against a really good team, but we’ve been talking to them all break, preparing for the entire second half of the season. I really think this group’s going to continue to improve. You look at our record ... and I think there’s three games there that ...could’ve been a little bit different if we had fixed some of these things (sooner).”
The E-High boys (4-2, 2-1) won’t be as deterred by a ‘track meet’ style contest as they have enough to play a sped-up style. But if it comes to slowing things down to keep the Trojans from having success, they’ll aim for that goal as well.
“They’re so athletic, you’ve got to be able to limit their easy baskets, their transition baskets and offensive rebounds,” Welch said. “That’s the big key for them. Can we take away a lot of those athletic points that they (get by beating) us to a ball or just going to get a basket? Those are things we’ve got to really take away. I watched them play their game against Washburn Rural. They’re as good as anybody in our league, maybe the best team in our league. For us to have a chance ... we’ve got to limit easy baskets for them and part of that goes with us taking care of the ball and not letting them create offense from their defense.”
If the Spartans can pace themselves effectively throughout the night, it could be a strong start to 2020 for E-High. If things snowball, it could make for a long game.
“They’re going to try to speed us up,” said sophomore guard Gracie Gilpin. “We want to control our pace and go at our speed.”
Senior Beau Baumgardner had similar sentiments, wanting to see his team dictate the pace-of-play.
“We’re figuring out a lot of things on offense,” he said. “Things are starting to click and we’re starting to roll so I’m just excited to see what we can put into the game.
“We’re just trying to go in and prove to ourselves and prove to everyone else watching that we can compete with any team in the league and that you can’t overlook us because we’re going to come out and play every night.”
E-High’s varsity girls contest with Topeka High is scheduled to tip off at 6 p.m. Tuesday from Spartan Gymnasium, with the boys to follow immediately after.
