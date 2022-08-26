A new event that encourages physical activity is coming to Emporia next month.
Empovia — pronounced Empo-via — is a blend of the words "ciclovia" and "Emporia." The concept? To bring an open street festival to Peter Pan Park.
"The idea itself is not a new concept," said Visit Emporia director LeLan Dains. "A ciclovia comes from Latin America and describes events that close down streets to automobiles so people can engage in human-powered activities within that space."
So, between 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Sept. 17, a half-mile section of streets around the park will temporarily close to traffic to allow community members to safely ride, skate, rollerblade, scoot, walk, jog, run and more, in an environment completely closed to auto traffic.
"There are only a couple of communities in Kansas that are doing open street festivals," Dains explained. "Wichita has their ICT Streets, which is probably the most recognizable open street festival [in Kansas]. Given our propensity for outdoor events, and given our cycling and human-powered transportation culture in Emporia, we just thought it was really an event that would do well here."
According to a written release, Empovía "provides an opportunity to promote healthy living and sustainable transportation alternatives, as well as elevate and celebrate the community." No motorized vehicles, such as automobiles or motorcycles, will be allowed at the event. Participants are encouraged to use normal right-of-way traffic flow to make laps on the nearly half-mile section of closed road. Pets will also not be permitted at the event.
"We actually wanted to build this event around Peter Pan Park and focus more on healthy living," Dains said. "The healthy and active lifestyle format of it brings attention and attendance to Peter Pan Park, which is a gorgeous backdrop and one of our key attractions in Emporia. We have a lot of wonderful downtown festivals and events and we thought there's other wonderful locations that we'd like to bring some attention to as well."
Like many popular Emporia events, food trucks and live music will be on hand. Community partners such as the Art Mobile, Emporia Recreation Center, local bicycle shops and more, have already signed up to take part as well.
"We've partnered up with the elementary school there and Riverside Elementary School has graciously allowed us to invite the community to park there at Riverside," Dains said. The school is located at 327 S. West St.
Parts of Neosho Street, Randolph and Kansas avenues will be closed for the event.
Dains said Visit Emporia envisions Empovia becoming an annual event, though at this point he wasn't sure if it would remain at Peter Pan Park each year or rotate to other locations.
"As with all first-time events, we're going to learn a lot this first year," he said. "In other communities they do rotate, so that's definitely a possibility."
Visit Emporia is a destination marketing organization promoting Emporia to potential visitors and serves as the official Visitor Information Center for Emporia offering brochures and maps of Emporia, surrounding areas and the State of Kansas. www.visitemporia.com.
