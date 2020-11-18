March 15, 2020 was the 100th birthday of the Iota Chapter of Kappa Delta Pi, an international honor society in education, at Emporia State. However, three days before the birthday, ESU canceled all on campus events due to the spread of the coronavirus throughout the country.
Dr. William Chandler Bagley founded KDP in 1911 at the University of Illinois to give students an opportunity to fellowship and an outlet to debate and study educational issues. Beginning with 21 students, the organization grew internationally and exceeds 1.2 million members.
Then, students never returned back to campus. KDP pursued to celebrate the centennial of their chapter and rescheduled the celebration online, Wednesday afternoon. Faculty, current and past members came together to discuss the past, present and future of education while they shared fond memories and what education means to them.
“Greetings, my name is Dr. Melissa Reed and I have been the faculty advisor for the Iota chapter of Kappa Delta Pi for the last 11 years,” Reed said. “I would like to welcome you on behalf of the Iota chapter members and teachers college here at Emporia State University.”
ESU President Allison Garrett was unable to attend, but she left a prerecorded message for the celebration. She shared the successful placement rate for graduates and students have the lowest average debt across the Kansas Board system.
“Iota is the ninth chapter of KDP, said faculty adviser Heather Caswell. Even though we are meeting virtually, it is truly amazing to know how many people are coming together to celebrate this occasion,” said KDP Regional Chapter Coordinator Amber Ellington. “As you may know, the Iota chapter is one of KDP’s oldest chapters.”
The chapter is one of the longest standing chapters out of 700, but has also consistently been successful year after year. Therefore, this celebration is huge for KDP according to Ellington.
KNEA President and ESU Alum Mark Farr shared a presentation of education in the past in Kansas. “It is hard to imagine what the world was like 100 years ago when the chapter was formed,” he said.
In 1855, the first sod schoolhouse was built. Five years later, education grew with 154 school houses and 189 teachers. 25 years later, there were 7,000 schools and over 8,000 teachers. Kansas valued the opportunity of education, Farr said.
Farr interviewed his grandmother who taught in a one room schoolhouse for two years in the 1940s. Education still had ups and downs back then as it does today.
“Some of those challenges were equity … Until the 1900s, only a small percentage of children finished more than an elementary education,” he said. “Some children, such as disabled and black children were excluded from public schools.”
The World Wars made leaders concerned about the education adults received. Then, education was funded more. Black children attended schools, although they were segregated at the time. However, disabled children were still not included in public education to a great extent.
In 1974, only 50% of disabled children were receiving the education they needed, Farr explained.
He further explained the importance of Brown vs. Board of Education in 1954, pay difference among male and female teachers and the need for funding public schools.
“I believe we must continue to work together to achieve a quality [education] for all students,” Farr concluded.
Kansas State Board of Education Chairperson Kathy Busch also discussed her presentation over the current state of education in Kansas and the new aspiration of education in the future.
They researched in schools what Kansans wanted to see in education. Together, they concluded six main points for students.
* Kansas children need quality preschool education.
* Address school culture.
* New rules for counselors and social workers.
* Greater collaboration between schools and businesses.
* Reorganize schools around students, not the system.
* Community service.
The new vision for education in Kansas is for the state to lead the world in the success of each student. “Each student has their gifts and talents,” Busch said. “It is our responsibility to ensure that we focus on those gifts and talents of each student.”
“We have to continue to focus on this and not only look at where are our students, how are our students graduating high school, but how are they doing with either of those certificates, associate’s or bachelor’s degrees so they are prepared for a world of work and to be successful,” she concluded.
Bailey Hardie, officer of Iota chapter, presented a time capsule to celebrate the 100th anniversary. Chapter members decided to seal a time capsule with current artifacts, newspaper clippings and a face mask. The time capsule will sit in the Dobbs one room school house on ESU and every 10 years Iota members will open and add items to the capsule.
Four Iota chapter members shared what items they would put in the time capsule. Hardie said she would put “The Giving Tree” book in the capsule. KDP Iota Chapter Vice President Kalliope Amos said she would put her ipad case from her sophomore year of high school in the time capsule.
Amos has been student teaching fifth grade this past semester. She read Malcom X’s quote “education is our passport to the future, for tomorrow belong to those who prepare it today.”
She believes that the quote is the foundation for one of her personal inspirations to teach. “The work we do today as educators truly belongs to our students, not ourselves as we guide our children into the future they create,” she said.
Current Iota President Chelsea Williams shared that she would put in a copy of a little girl her fourth grade teacher drew for her. Williams shared the impact three of her teachers had on her growing up.
“They really taught me that it does not matter who you are or where you come from, you can really do anything in your life that you put your mind to,” she said. “That is something I want to instill in my own students in my own classroom.”
Last year’s President Lauren Taphorn was originally in charge of planning the celebration, but due to the ongoing novel coronavirus the plans changed. She shared that her fondest memories of being in the society is getting to know the people she works with and connections built.
“If I could include anything in the capsule, I would include the things that students have given me because that is why I teach - for the students,” Taphorn said happily.
She is preparing to say goodbye to her students that she has taught this semester on Friday. Yesterday, a student gave Taphorn a letter. “She wrote about how she loves me as much as I love her, and that right there is why I teach. I knew right then that I am where I am supposed to be.”
Joan Brewer, Dean of the Teachers College, said how proud she is of the Iota Chapter at ESU. She thanked Reed and Caswell for their dedication to the society. “[The students] futures and the future for ESU’s Iota Chapter of Kappa Delta Pi are bright and may that legacy remain strong.”
Amos thanked everyone who spoke at the celebration and thanked everyone’s hard work behind the scenes to make the online celebration possible.
