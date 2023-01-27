A jury trial is scheduled in mid-March for a man accused of distributing fentanyl in Lyon County.
Terry Cummings, 34, pleaded not guilty Thursday to drug distribution charges. A complaint filed by prosecutors says he was caught with between 100-1,000 fentanyl doses in January 2022.
Cummings also is charged with criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Prosecutors say he was found guilty of attempted aggravated burglary in Sedgwick County in 2018.
Judge W. Lee Fowler scheduled Cummings's trial for Monday, March 20. Cummings is free on bond until then.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.