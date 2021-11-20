I was up all night with a cough and was not able to fall asleep. My head was hurting and my body had aches and pains. My illness was not going away so I reached out for help. I went to my doctor because I needed medications and treatment. I could not miss any more time from work.
I saw my doctor, who greeted me with a mask, and took me into the exam room. He asked me some questions, listened to my chest, looked at my eyes and throat, and checked my ears. I had a nose and throat swab test performed, left the doctor’s office and waited for the results at home. I had a swab put up my nose and it hurt! I am definitely entitled to receive at least an antibiotic, right?
The results came back negative for strep and COVID-19. My doctor told me my illness was most likely due to a virus. For my “treatment” the doctor said to drink plenty of fluids and rely on other over-the-counter medicine. I was to return in a week if the symptoms got worse. I was upset and drained from the seemingly worthless ordeal. I asked my doctor, why could I not receive an antibiotic? I needed to get better fast and go back to work!
The doctor told me antibiotics are medicines that only fight infections caused by bacteria, such as urinary tract infections and strep throat, or life-threatening conditions caused by bacteria, such as sepsis, which is the body’s extreme response to infection.
Recognizing my frustration, my doctor calmly answered my questions. “Antibiotics do not work on viruses, such as those that cause upper respiratory infections and runny noses, even if the mucus is thick, yellow, or green. Most sore throats are viral so antibiotics won’t work. Antibiotics do not work for flu, some ear infections, or even chest colds like bronchitis, either. These illnesses get better on their own without any antibiotic treatment. Taking antibiotics when they’re not needed won’t help you, and their side effects can cause harm. Side effects include rash, nausea, diarrhea, yeast infection, abdominal pain, as well as worrisome antibiotic-resistant infections.”
The CDC estimates about 47 million antibiotic courses, or 28% of all antibiotic prescriptions, are for infections that don’t need antibiotics, including upper respiratory infections and the flu ( Rima Khabbaz, 2021). To highlight the need for the careful use of these drugs, Antibiotic Awareness Week will be observed on Nov. 18-24, 2021. It is important for patients to understand the purpose of antibiotics and their proper place in health management. Unnecessary antibiotic use leads to antibiotic resistance. Infections caused by antibiotic-resistant germs are difficult, and at times, impossible to treat. In many cases, antibiotic-resistant infections are costly, requiring extended hospital stays, and lead to additional follow-up doctor visits. Antibiotic resistance is an urgent public health problem leading to over 2.8 million infections and more than 35,000 deaths annually in the United States alone (Rima Khabbaz, 2021).
Antibiotics are important to treat many types of bacterial infections and have saved many lives. Antibiotics need to be used wisely to keep their usefulness in treating diseases. When antibiotics are needed, the benefits outweigh the risks of side effects or antibiotic resistance. If your doctor decides an antibiotic is needed for your illness, take the medication exactly as the doctor tells you. Do not share your antibiotics with others and do not save them for later. Taking antibiotics only when needed and exactly as prescribed are important ways a patient can protect themselves and their family from antibiotic resistance.
Another way to avoid the need for antibiotics is to stay healthy. Do this by:
1) Cleaning your hands.
2) Wearing a face mask in crowded areas.
3) Avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
4) Avoiding close contact with people who have upper respiratory infections.
5) Receiving recommended vaccines, such as the flu and COVID-19 vaccines.
When you do become sick, do not pressure your doctor to prescribe an antibiotic. Sometimes, the best treatment is over-the-counter medication.
The CDC is working to promote correct antibiotic use by helping doctors to choose the right antibiotic, at the right dose, for the right duration, and at the right time. This reduces unnecessary antibiotic prescriptions. Newman Regional Health has an established Antimicrobial Stewardship Committee to support appropriate antibiotic use and decrease the spread of infections caused by antibiotic resistant bacteria. This multi-disciplinary team includes infection prevention, microbiology, pharmacy, and the leadership of physicians Drs. Derek Brown, Ryan Lasota, Matthew Turner and Catherine Grote to guide the safest and most effective treatment of infection for patients in our community.
References
Rima Khabbaz. (2021, August 23). Antibiotic Resistance Questions and Answers. Retrieved from CDC.gov: https://www.cdc.gov/antibiotic-use/antibiotic-resistance.html
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.