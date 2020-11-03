The Spartans nearly erased a 21-point deficit with a hectic and electrifying third quarter, but EHS’ season was ended Friday at home by visiting Blue Valley Southwest in a 36-14 defeat. Senior Camden Kirmer rushed for a team-high 70 yards and found the end zone in his final game for the Spartans, but after scoring 14-straight points after halftime, EHS couldn’t make the most of opportunities to pull even with the Timberwolves. With the loss, the Spartans finish the season with a record of 2-7.
Here’s what else happened across the area Friday night and what lies ahead for the local programs still in contention:
Russell, 46, Council Grove 40
The Braves’ season came to an end Friday night as a Council Grove comeback attempt fell short in a back-and-forth contest at Russell High School.
Braves quarterback Hadyn Bieling delivered a big performance in the finale, throwing for 230 yards and four touchdowns, but his four interceptions proved valuable to the Broncos. After Bieling opened the scoring with a nine-yard rushing score, Russell responded with two touchdowns of their own to take the lead. Suddenly trailing, Council Grove regained the advantage with a pair of touchdown connections between Bieling and Corbyn Miller, who finished with 122 receiving yards and three touchdowns, on either side of halftime to restore their advantage, and the Braves led 21-20 early in the third quarter.
Miller’s second score opened the proceedings for a wild third quarter that saw the teams combine for seven touchdowns and two lead changes. Playing with the lead, Council Grove was burned twice in the passing game, allowing two Russell passing touchdowns on consecutive possessions to fall behind 34-21. Council Grove clawed back on a touchdown pass from Bieling to Tom VanValkenburg and a pick-six by the senior linebacker, but the Braves ran out of time on their comeback campaign, falling on a fourth-quarter rushing score to put a cap on the 2020 season.
Council Grove finishes with a record of 2-7 and will lose a core of talented in Bieling, Miller, VanValkenburg, running back Ethan Craige and senior Ben Bolin, among others.
Jefferson County 70, Northern Heights 0
Friday night’s defeat on the road at Jefferson City closed the curtain on the Wildcats’ season.
The loss made it seven-straights defeats for Northern Heights (1-8) since their Week 2 victory over Northeast and brought to an end a challenging first season under head coach Darwin Sweetman. The Chargers went to work on the ground against the visiting Wildcats and made them pay, gaining 270 yards on the ground. Jefferson County’s Landon Gutschenritter picked up 219 of those yards, and ran in six touchdowns to pave the way for the host’s offense. Quarterback Blake Fowler completed all four of his passes for 45 yards, and connected with Caleb Worthington for Jefferson County’s lone non-rushing touchdown of the night.
Northern Heights, meanwhile, struggled offensively, mustering only 59 yards of total offense. The Wildcats’ offensive star on the night was Wayde Burton, who carried the ball nine times for 34 rushing yards. Wyatt Anderson finished behind him with 16 yards on the ground while Braden Heins completed just two of his 12 passes for 18 yards through the air.
Another challenging loss marked the end of a difficult season for a Northern Heights program that will hope for better next fall.
Looking forward
While the EHS, Council Grove and Northern Heights football seasons are now finished, there are still five local programs with plenty still on the line in postseason play.
As the No. 1 seed in Class 1A, the undefeated Olpe received a bye this past week, and on Friday Nov. 6, the Eagles will kick off their postseason with a visit from Jackson Heights (4-4).
After a 59-6 victory over West Elk in which the Bulldogs scored 52 first quarter points, Madison now looks forward to a Friday night meeting with Oswego (8-1). Elsewhere on the 8-man Division I bracket, Chase County will hope to follow up their win of Cedar Vale/Dexter on the road against undefeated Sedan.
In the 8-man Division II field, Lebo’s 58-0 thrashing of Chetopa has earned the Wolves a matchup with 6-3 Waverly at home. Meanwhile Hartford, which topped St. Paul 62-12 on Thursday night, will face the challenge of a visit to 9-0 Colony-Crest.
