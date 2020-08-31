Area talent was on display at the Emporia Granada Theatre on Saturday night with the inaugural edition of the Got Talent! competition.
Twelve acts took the stage in front of a limited in-person audience and an online audience via Facebook. Singers, dancers and comedians performed their best material for a panel of four judges who ultimately awarded the night’s top prize to Jaime Izaguirre.
Executive Director Rebeca Herrera co-emceed the event with Tagan Trahoon. Herrera conceived of the Got Talent! competition as a way to showcase local talent that may otherwise go unnoticed and to provide an evening of family-friendly entertainment.
“I wanted to show Emporia that we have so much hidden local talent,” she said. “We wanted a family-oriented event to bring some happiness during this horrific pandemic.”
Jennifer Pesina kicked off the competition with a powerful rendition of the Etta James classic, “At Last.” Afterward, Pesina told The Gazette that performing marked a return to her passion for singing.
“As the single mother of two special needs boys, I haven’t had the time to follow my passion for a very long time. I want my boys to see it’s never too late to indulge yourself in your passions and enjoy the beautiful moments life offers you,” she said. “It felt amazing to be on the beautiful Granada stage and fill the auditorium with song. I am truly grateful for the opportunity to sing again.”
Pesina was awarded second place and a $200 cash prize.
On a night full of surprises — including 10-year-old Takeo Madreno wowing judges with his dance moves — it was Jaime Izaguirre who sang his way to the top with an English- and Spanish-language version of Frank Sinatra’s classic “My Way.”
His performance earned a standing ovation from the judges and loud applause from the audience.
“I decided to sing ‘My Way’ because I identify with the song; I feel like many people do,” Izaguirre told The Gazette. “I’m not going to lie, I was a little nervous [going up on stage] but once I started singing I felt like I was telling my life story. That’s why I love singing, because it’s a way to transmit your feelings through music to the world.”
Izaguirre’s modern take on the classic earned him the inaugural Got Talent! trophy and a grand prize of $500.
“I still can’t believe it,” he said of his win. “There was a lot of amazing talent, so I had to bring my best on stage.”
Herrera was delighted with the evening, saying it more than met her expectations.
“This event was epic,” she said afterward. “It exceeded all of my expectations. All of the contestants were marvelous and I was so honored to have them perform at our historic Granada theatre.”
Upcoming events at the Emporia Granada Theatre include Pretend Friend in concert on Friday, Mexican Bingo-Loteria hosted by Hispanics of Today and Tomorrow on Sept. 12, and Black Tie Murder Mystery Dinner on Sept. 19. F
or more information on these and other events, visit www.emporiagranada.com.
Sponsors for Granada’s Got Talent! include the Emporia Rec Center, Jeff Kitselman / Ek Real Estate, 456 Wineries, Callie Medrano / Shelter Insurance, GI Construction, XA House, NexTech Wireless, Nick Jacob / American Family Insurance, Discovery Toys, Media Solutions and Patrick Davis.
