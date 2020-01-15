TOPEKA— The Emporia High boys finished their Tuesday competition in seventh place in Topeka.
In a field that included almost 15 teams, including Seaman, Washburn Rural, Blue Valley Southwest and Bishop Miege, the Spartans landed just a quartet of Top-10 finishes on the afternoon.
Atop the list was senior Reed Slayden, who followed up his record-setting perfomance last week with a first-place score of 270.
Among the swimmers, Andrew Wendling was seventh in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 24.53. Max Piper placed ninth in the 100-freestyle, reaching the finish in 57.17 seconds.
The 200-yard freestyle medley relay team of Wendling, Piper, Cal Kohlmeier and Mason Harmon took third with a time of 1:39.32.
The Spartans will host an invitational meet on Thursday with diving set to go at 2 p.m. and the swimming activities to start at 4.
