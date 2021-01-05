Sen. John Kennedy has a way to sum up the present situation when he said, “Democrats are running around like they found a hair in their biscuit.”
Gov. Cuomo and Mayor de Blasio and many others seem to have a biscuit in this condition for sure. But let’s not forget that in 100% of the cases a whole lot of Republicans have had their cases on election fraud kicked out of court for lack of evidence (and by their own Republican judges). To my way of thinking though, it’s a lot more than just the Democrats and Republicans who have gone bananas. I have friends who think that they can live longer by getting as skinny as possible, never coming out of the house, and refusing to have any semblance of life right now. Their life now appears to me to be that of the walking dead.
There really would not be many religions today if folks were not afraid of dying. I suspect that most all religions attempt to appease their believers in some way concerning death. They play on this fear to gain support and believers at times. I guess that one of the only religions that doesn’t was, and perhaps still is, Judiasm which believes that dead is dead and that was the end of the matter.
There was another fellow that had a pretty good grip on the subject of death and that was Mark Twain who said, “I do not fear death. I had been dead for billions and billions of years before I was born, and had not suffered the slightest inconvenience from it.”
Will Rogers had a different twist on the subject of death when he said,“The only difference between death and taxes is that death doesn’t get worse every time Congress meets”. OR “If you live right, death is a joke to you as far as fear is concerned”.
There seems to be a million opinions about how not to live or allow others to make a living right now. Every day it seems that we hear a contradiction of some nature or some sort of bad news.
Perhaps we should “Do the best you can, and don’t take life too seriously.” (Will Rogers)
I am most relieved by this quote though “Don’t worry about your heart, it will last you as long as you live.” — W. C. Fields.
About now I guess that I should never overlook a chance to shut up, but I do hope that you all see some humor here in an otherwise humorless situation that we are all in.
(4) comments
We have found a person in bubarubu who dislikes Mark Twain, W.C. Fields, Will Rogers, and Sen Kennedy. I wonder if he is also against mothers milk and apple pie. I guess it takes all kinds to live in the misery of the moment, but I for one still like to laugh and this made me think as well.
Hunh?
There's no real need to publish the random, disconnected post-its this guy writes to himself.
If So, then there is NO NEED to Publish your comment!!!!
