The MIAA has released the protocols for teams to use between the start of classes and the beginning of practices the week of August 31.
All voluntary activities as described by the NCAA Division II Administrative Committee during summer 2020 are permitted up until the start of each institution's first day of classes. Beginning on the first day of each institution's first day of class, for Emporia State that will be August 17, each fall sport program will be able to complete needed paperwork and physicals, conduct team meetings, and continue strength and conditioning activities without sport specific skill instruction. Student-athletes will be restricted to 15 hours of countable athletically related activities and will be given one day off per week.
Starting August 25 football will be able to begin the NCAA five day acclimatization period, then take August 30 off before starting regular practices on August 31. Volleyball, soccer and cross country will be able to start regular practices on August 31. For men's and women's tennis, all normal non-championship segment activities are allowed and will be excluded from the MIAA's adjusted start dates. All other sports may begin their non-championship segment of activities on August 31.
Football, soccer and volleyball are considered high contact risk sports, cross country is considered a medium contact risk and tennis is considered low contact risk based on consensus from the NCAA COVID-19 Advisory Panel and the American Medical Society for Sports Medicine (AMSSM) COVID-19 Working Group.
All MIAA sports that were not listed above can have no physical activity, which includes weight room and/or conditioning sessions until August 31. Team meetings and any physicals with medical officials are permitted, and each student-athlete is restricted to no more than eight hours of team activity per week during that time. All sports will be able to continue their on campus voluntary summer conditioning programs until the first day of classes. As part of Emporia State's return to campus plan, football is the only sport currently participating in voluntary workouts on campus.
