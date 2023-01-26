Visit Emporia has awarded $12,400 in tourism grants to eight local events taking place in 2023.
Tourism grants are offered by Visit Emporia to enhance and strengthen the positive economic impact of the tourism industry on our community.
The program is designed to assist an organization in the start-up, and/or growth, of an event/project.
“It is always exciting to see how Emporians are working to create vibrant experiences that inspire people to visit our community. We are proud to be able to support their efforts,” Director of Visit Emporia LeLan Dains said.
Limited funds are available for the July 1 application deadline. Applications must be submitted online at visitemporia.com.
Grants awarded included:
$1,000 – Sunflower Gymnastics for Sunflower Winter Invitational (2-4-23)
$1,000 – Lyon County Sheriff’s Office for Spring Training (4-4-23)
$1,500 – Hispanics of Today & Tomorrow for Cinco de Mayo (5-6-23)
$300 – Emporia Flatland Cruisers for 29th Annual Emporia Flatland Cruisers Car Show (5-20-23)
$600 – Emporia Community Action for Emporia PRIDE Parade (6-10-23)
$2,500 – National Teachers Hall of Fame for Annual NTHF Induction Week Celebration (6-12-23)
$2,000 – Hispanics of Today & Tomorrow for Dia de los Muertos (10-28-23)
$3,500 – Emporia Freedom Fest Foundation for 20th Annual Emporia Freedom Fest (11-4-23)
