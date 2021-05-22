Reviewed by Jordyn Baker
“Heartstopper” by Maggie Steifvater, Scholastic Press, October 2017, $18.99.
Boy meets boy. Boys become friends. Boys fall in love. A sweet and charming coming-of-age story that explores friendship, love, and coming out. This edition features beautiful two-color artwork.
Shy and softhearted Charlie Spring sits next to rugby player Nick Nelson in class one morning. A warm and intimate friendship follows, and that soon develops into something more for Charlie, who doesn’t think he has a chance. But Nick is struggling with feelings of his own, and as the two grow closer and take on the ups and downs of high school, they come to understand the surprising and delightful ways in which love works.
Contemporary Young Adult author Alice Oseman manages to steal readers’ hearts with another sweet and romantic tale. “Heartstopper” is the first volume in the series of four. It does an excellent job at pacing Nick and Charlie’s growing relationship. Packed with a wonderful cast of characters and a soft and simple art style, those who may be fans of Faith Erin Hicks’ “Pumpkin Heads” or Ngozi Ukazu’s “Check, Please!” will enjoy this story.
Oseman perfectly captures chaotic and romantic first-love emotion in such simple yet effective ways. Through little snapshots of big moments, this story is easy to finish in one sitting. Being the first in the series Oseman lays a lot of the groundwork in establishing Nick and Charlie as characters and their growing feelings and relationship. Both Nick and Charlie are confused and begin to question what they each know to be true. Charlie is left confused after leaving behind a toxic relationship, and Nick finds himself up late Googling his questions to try and come to terms with his feelings. Their supportive and open friendship allows them both to find the comfort and acceptance needed to be who they truly are.
What I like the most about “Heartstopper” is not only the pure and genuine heartfelt relationship built between Nick and Charlie, but the wide array of unique supporting characters. It’s a story that has been beautifully crafted and offers nothing but positive vibes and good feelings. I found it to be impossible to read this story without smiling. Both the second and third volumes have been released, with the fourth being scheduled for release this December, and are available for check out.
