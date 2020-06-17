The MIAA announced the revised 20 match schedule for volleyball this fall. The schedule reduction was implemented by the NCAA as a part of cost saving measures due to COVID-19. Since volleyball counts dates of competition rather than matches, schools will be able to consolidate dates to create non-conference opportunities if desired and can adjust dates through a conference office approval process as well.
The MIAA Scheduling Subcommittee, comprised of an athletic administrator at each member institution, created the schedule and it was approved the Institutional Representative Council (IRC) on Tuesday, June 9 and by the CEO Council on Monday, June 15.
Emporia State will begin MIAA play at defending conference champion Neb.-Kearney on September 18 before traveling to Fort Hays State on September 19. They will wrap up their opening road swing at Washburn on September 22 for the Topeka edition of the Turnpike Tussle.
The Hornets are then scheduled for a six match home stand starting on September 24 against Central Missouri. It will continue with matches against Central Oklahoma and Newman on October 2-3 followed by a weekend set against Pittsburg State and Missouri Southern on October 9-10. The home stand will conclude on October 12 with a rematch against Fort Hays State in a rare Monday night contest.
Emporia State will head to Missouri Western on October 16 and Northwest Missouri on October 17 before returning to White Auditorium for a rematch with Neb.-Kearney on October 20.
The Hornets will travel to Central Missouri on October 24 and then play host to Washburn in the White Auditorium edition of the Turnpike Tussle on October 27.
The next four matches will be on the road starting with an October 30 match at Newman before taking on Central Oklahoma on Halloween in Edmond, Okla. The final road trip will be to Missouri Southern on November 6 and Pittsburg State on November 7.
The regular season will wrap up on November 13-14 with Northwest Missouri coming into White Auditorium on Friday and Missouri Western on Saturday.
The top six teams in the conference standings will advance to the MIAA Tournament the week of November 16 at the highest seed.
Game times and season ticket information will be announced at a later date as Hornet Athletics is currently working in conjunction with the Emporia State Fall Planning Group on how to best accommodate social distancing in all venues for the upcoming sports seasons.
Conference schedules for men's and women's basketball will be released on Thursday, June 18 at 2 p.m. with baseball, softball, and tennis schedules on Friday, June 19 at 2 p.m.
