The Chase County Commission committed $125,000 for the Cottonwood Falls dam repair project Monday morning, after a discussion with Bruce Boettcher of BG Consultants and Pat Larkin, representing the city of Cottonwood Falls.
The dam has been a cause of concern since 2013 when deterioration became visible on the outside walls. It has been monitored over the past nine years. The dam, which was originally constructed of wood in the 1860s, and later replaced with limestone and concrete in 1906.
In October, BG Consultants said the main issues were eaks, issues with the dam’s structural integrity, retaining walls collapsing or threatening to collapse and constant log jams. In 2018, the city of Cottonwood Falls began researching possible funding opportunities to aid in the repair and renovation of the dam and even held a public meeting related to the issue. At that time, Boettcher told commissioners that his firm has been monitoring deterioration and looking for scour points along the northwest side of the dam from the pedestrian bridge. Previously, a hole of about 15- to 20-feet deep was measured downstream facing the dam and there was a possibility that it does reach the bridge.
The pedestrian bridge itself has experienced “heavy deterioration” as well as erosion of its concrete footing. When it comes to the low water dam itself, Boettcher said the structural integrity of the existing foundation needed to be addressed.
City council member Pat Larkin said in that October meeting that the city had secured $600,000 in funding from the Kansas Department of Wildlife Parts and Tourism for dam repairs. The funding comes with a stipulation that the dam provides a fish passage channel downstream. oettcher presented several options ranging from $1 - 8 million, all of which had been priced back in 2018.
At the time, commissioners took no action, but instead asked to be kept apprised of any developments in funding sources or further needs with the project.
During Monday's meeting, Boettcher said a new funding program had been identified. The details were just released earlier in the month and the deadline for applications is Feb. 28.
Larkin said that's why they were approaching the county again, because of the quick turnaround needed. Boettcher said it was important to show the availability of backing funds, so a commitment from the county was an important aspect of the project.
Commissioner Randy Talkington, who represents District No. 1, said people in his district were not keen on the county spending money on the dam. However, because some of the funding could be earmarked with American Rescue Plan Act funds, he was more open to it.
Commissioner Matt Miller said his district, on the other hand, would be adversely affected if the dam failed. While he initially wanted more time to look over the information, he then said he was in favor of making the commitment due to the time sensitive nature of the request.
In other business, commissioners approved a funding request from Barb Davis to digitize records.
They also discussed needed repairs to the sewer line in the courthouse. Miller said 1st Choice Plumbing came out and identified a break in the line outside of the courthouse. The sidewalk on the northwest corner of the courthouse will need to be removed to repair the break.
He said 1st Choice Plumbing is preparing a formal quote for the repairs.
Melissa Landis, representing Empower House Ministries, provided an update on the recovery residence program. The program is now open and receiving applications for patients.
Fire Chief Steve Fillmore also came with an update on a pre-owned UTV purchase from Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve. He said the vehicle was theirs if they wanted it, and would cost $4,000.
Commissioners also approved wage increases for jail staff and a lease agreement for new copiers from Image Quest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.