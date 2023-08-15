Margaret Ann Peters died on August 3, 2023 at Flint Hills Care Center in Emporia, Kansas. She was 94.
She was born on February 7, 1929, in Madison, Kansas, the daughter of Milo and Mable Alice (Patton) McFarlane.
Surviving family members include her daughter, Cathy (Larry) Sillman of Kansas City, Kansas; son James Peters Jr. of Dodge City, KS; grandchildren Annie Peters and James Peters III; and great grandchildren Spencer Peters and A.J. Peters.
She is preceded in death by her brother Milo (Bud) McFarlane, James R. McFarlane, sister Mary Louise Garrett, and her parents.
Cremation is planned with a Memorial Service Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at 2:30 P.M. at the First Christian Church in Madison, Kansas. Interment will follow at Blakely Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.