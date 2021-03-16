An Americus native and Northern Heights High School graduate caught the eye of Blake Shelton during Monday night's episode of "The Voice."
Savanna Chestnut, 25, was picked for "Team Blake" after a Country rendition of "Hold Me Now" by the Thompson Twins caught Shelton's attention.
Shelton, who is joined by John Legend, Nick Jonas and Kelly Clarkson this season, was the only judge to turn around, though all four had positive things to say about Chestnut's performance.
"I love the version and that interpretation of that song," Legend said. "That tells me that you're smart and you have a good sense of music and artistry and what it means to have a point of view and a fresh approach to music."
Legend said he was "so happy" that Shelton would be coaching Chestnut and giving her and opportunity to continue pursuing a career in the music industry.
Clarkson said she felt the performance was "linear" but said the "purity" of Chestnut's voice was "breathtakingly beautiful."
"I think there's a lot of room to improve," Jonas said. "Blake's going to be a great coach in that regard. This is an exciting moment; you deserve this."
Shelton praised Chestnut's take on the 80s classic and make it into something different.
"That shows the writer side of you to be able to take a song and completely flip it like that is really cool," he said. "I'm going to push you. You've got a great voice."
Chestnut, who currently resides in Emporia, may have something to talk about with Shelton.
The country music star brought up his friendship with Emporia native and former NASCAR driver Clint Bowyer during the program. Shelton performed at the opening of the Bowyer Community Building on the Lyon County Fairgrounds in 2012.
"We know," Chestnut joked. "Everybody likes to talk about it when you're around."
According to a media release from "The Voice" Chestnut was raised by a single mother and her grandparents owned the local bar where her mother worked. Chestnut spent much of her childhood there.
On karaoke night, she would perform for the regulars and "always knew she would go on to be a singer." She started to pursue music seriously after high school and began gigging. Chestnut makes a living as a full-time musician, yet comes to “The Voice” ready to expand her career beyond the Midwest.
According to Chestnut's web site, she began writing and performing when she was about 13.
She has toured around the country playing at various bars and festivals, such as Cheyenne Frontier Days in Wyoming, Tumbleweed Music Festival in Kansas City, Country Stampede in Manhattan and has opened for acts like the Eli Young Band, Tanya Tucker, Ned Ledoux, Sunny Sweeny, Ward Davis, Granger Smith, Restless Heart and Shenandoah.
In 2017 and 2018 she was nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year at the Rocky Mountain Country Music Awards.
Her music has received air time on local radio stations around the country.
"The Voice" airs at 7 p.m. Mondays on NBC.
Well done, Savanna. Best of luck to you on this new journey!
