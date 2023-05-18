MATFIELD GREEN — An older person has witnessed extraordinary change in their lifetime, especially someone who grew up farming and ranching in the Flint Hills, where rural electrification didn’t happen until the mid-1950s. They experienced ranching before cattle trucks and stock trailers, and likely farmed, hayed, and fed, behind a team of horses. Many spent their days in the saddle, working cattle in the pasture.
The “Wisdom Keepers” project will preserve stories of a largely bygone era. “What would you give to hear one of your great-great-grandparents tell a good story?” asks Mark Feiden, filmmaker, photographer, and author. “We do this work because we can. We do this work because we must, before it’s too late.”
Pioneer Bluffs, the Center for Flint Hills Ranching Heritage, seeks senior Flint Hills farmers and ranchers to record their stories. Priorities for interviews will be based on seniority.
“Are you a farmer or rancher aged 70 or older? Do you know one who is a good storyteller?” asked Lynn Smith, Executive Director of Pioneer Bluffs. “If so, we want to talk to you.” To discuss potential interviewees, contact Smith at lynn@pioneerbluffs.org or 785-393-1569 (cell).
“Wisdom Keepers” is a collaborative project of Feiden and Pioneer Bluffs, with funding from the Trusler Foundation, the Wabaunsee County Historical Society, and an anonymous donor.
This project is an expansion of the Emil Redmon’s Cow project, a growing archive of stories. To date, more than 175 entertaining, historically significant, and often enlightening, anecdotes have been collected from 45 participants. “Wisdom Keepers” will add 20 additional interviewees to the collection.
To learn more about this project, and see past interviews, visit PioneerBluffs.org or RedmonsCow.org
The Trusler Foundation has gifted significant financial resources to various organizations and projects since its inception in 1957 by Harold & Irene Trusler. Its funds are used for charitable, religious, scientific, literary and educational purposes within Lyon, Chase and Coffey counties. The Trusler Foundation is a private 501c3 foundation hosted by ESB Financial. The Emporia Community Foundation provides the expertise for the grant giving side of the foundation.
The mission of Pioneer Bluffs is to preserve and share the ranching heritage of the Flint Hills. A National Register Historic District, Pioneer Bluffs is on Flint Hills National Scenic Byway K-177, 14 miles south of Cottonwood Falls or 1 mile north of Matfield Green.
