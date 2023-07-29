EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back…
Avary Eckert, who won the Kansas Junior Golf Tour Championship this week. Avary graduated from Emporia High School in May. She will head to Missouri Southern this fall. Congrats, Avary!
Lyon County Emergency Communications Center director Roxanne Van Gundy for completing the Certified Public-Safety Executive program this week. Van Gundy is the fifth person in the state to hold a CPE credential, which helps equip public safety communications professionals with the tools they need to succeed.
Cathy Pimple, who will step into the role of CEO at Newman Regional Health. Pimple has more than 30 years of experience in healthcare and has worked many of those years at the hospital. We look forward to her leadership and seeing how she moves NRH forward.
The City of Cottonwood Falls for receiving a $215,000 Community Development Block Grant to upgrade entrances at nine businesses. This will help make those businesses more accessible. What a great project! Congratulations!
The SOS Strong Ambassadors who raised more than $50,000 thing year for SOS programming and needs. This year’s ambassadors were Aaron Armitage, Larry Bess, JD Chanley, Jeremy Dorsey, Tracy Edwards, Brogy Giesen, Marcial Hernandez, Jason Hoelting, Tom Johnson, Brian Jones, Mic McGuire, Kory Mitchell, Joe Reed, Nik Roth, and Rolland Trahoon. Together, they raised $50,901.24 in the course of one month. The funds raised during the campaign go toward aspects of serving individuals who have been affected by sexual and domestic violence, child abuse, and neglect, that aren’t covered by grants. The impact you have had cannot be overstated. Thank you for standing up for our community and for supporting SOS.
Ryann Brooks,
News and Online Editor
