A longstanding Emporia business will be recognized as the Emporia Area Chamber and Visitors Bureau’s 2022 Business of the Year.
Coffelt Sign Co., Inc. will be recognized with the honor at the 125th Annual Meeting of the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce next week.
Coffelt Sign Co. Inc. was started in 1949 by Laurence Coffelt, with the original sign shop located a block south of its current location on South Commercial Street. Shortly after opening, Laurence’s cousin, Nelson Coffelt, came to work with him as a partner.
In 1961, Nelson and his wife, Donna, bought the business from Laurence and became sole owners of the company. Of three sons and one daughter, Staci Hamman was the only sibling that chose to continue with the company, while her brothers all chose other career paths. Staci and her husband Rick have been owners since Nelson’s death in 2005, making it a “second generation” business. Their middle son, Jesse, works with them as shop/installation foreman, and is in line as the third generation.
They have nine grandchildren and hope that means there is a fourth generation running the business down the road.
Nelson Coffelt’s motto was, “Pay Attention to the Details.” This was the way Nelson did business.
“The customer depends on you to provide a professional product, no cutting corners,” he would say.
This philosophy remains today as they strive to provide a product that not only the customer can be proud of, but what they can be proud of as well.
The sign business is comparable to many other post pandemic businesses, as material supply as well as finding and retaining employees can both be issues. Celebrating 73 years, this business has been through a lot and survived, but keeping the legacy of a family business alive from generation to generation does add to the stress of operating a small business. It is an extra responsibility not everyone has to face.
“It is a great satisfaction to know that 73 years later, the business is still thriving, expanding, and operating with the same morals as always, ‘Paying Attention to the Details,’” Rick and Staci said.
Each year the Chamber requests all Chamber members submit Business of the Year nominations. Nominated businesses are then asked to supply a brief history of their business and how it has evolved; their business philosophy and reasons for success; and a listing of the various organizations in which they are active.
Coffelt Sign Co. will be recognized during the 6 p.m. Jan. 20 event at Webb Hall at Emporia State University’s Memorial Union.
The past three years’ Business of the Year honorees review the nominees and decide upon the winner. We congratulate all the businesses who were nominated for the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce 2022 Business of the Year award.
The yearly meeting is set to start with a social at 6 p.m. and dinner and program following at 6:30. Tickets are $75 or $65 for patrons — and selling out fast.
President and CEO Jeanine McKenna said the meeting is a time to look back on the past year, while also focusing on the future.
“It is a time to celebrate our previous year, 2022, and to give our members an update on all we have been working on — our accomplishments,” McKenna said.
Each year, the chamber acknowledges a 2022 Business of the Year, Community Impact Award, Lifetime Achievement Award and Volunteer of the Year Award. As of Friday morning, the chamber had already announced one award, naming Jim Kessler as this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award recipient.
Speakers at this year’s meeting are Emporia’s own Carla Barnett, LeLan Dains, Sherry Harrison and Matt Johnson, as well as Curtis Sneden, the Greater Topeka Partnership Chamber president.
This year is the first time the chamber is back in-person and in January, after holding the event online in 2021 and postponing it until May in 2022, due to COVID-19 safety concerns. McKenna said the chamber is excited to be back on schedule.
“It fits in with our schedule and quite frankly with our bylaws,” she said. “We’ve had to modify the past couple of years so we’re thrilled to have it back in January.”
It is also a special year, as the chamber is celebrating its 125th annual meeting.
“It shows that we have evolved with the times,” McKenna said of the longevity of the event. “We’re an organization, a business organization, that is here to work for the business community. So I think it shows that we’re resilient and we are addressing the needs of the business community because in a century and a quarter, a lot has changed and we’ve worked hard to change with that and to be the organization that is here to address the needs of the business community.”
This year’s event is underwritten by The Emporia Gazette. For more information, reach out to the chamber at 620-342-1600.
