The current pandemic has sickened our economy and killed more than 130,000 Americans.
To add to the dilemma, the Justice Department recently petitioned the Supreme Court to eliminate the Affordable Care Act, a health care system also known as Obamacare. The case was brought by 18 attorney generals. The decision is scheduled to be rendered in late fall, near election time.
Maybe it’s time for our national leadership to shore up our failing health system. In a recent article in the Wichita Eagle (June 18, 2020) it was reported that the Board of Trustees for the combined Social Security and Medicare trust funds declared that these funds would be depleted by 2035.
The same report said that Medicare’s Hospital Insurance trust fund would be depleted by 2026, and the precarious position of these trust funds is but an indicator of very serious problems with our health care system.
Health care costs, drug prices, and insurance rates are climbing much faster than the rate of inflation. We regularly hear about or read about people who are struggling to pay medical bills and have inadequate or no insurance.
We read reports of varying prices for drugs and services. Indeed, U.S. prices for health services are two or three times higher than other countries. A recent report in the New York Times (June 16, 2020) said that an appendectomy, for example, costs $3,050 in Britain, $6,710 in New Zealand, and an average of $13,020 in the United States. Both Great Britain and New Zealand regulate health prices.
A major factor contributing to price variation in the U.S. is that each doctor’s office and hospital sets its own charges. The same New York Times article reported a 2012 study that found that California hospitals charged from $1,529 to $182,955 for uncomplicated appendectomies. That range in prices is extreme and most likely not found in Kansas, but one may expect a range of prices, nevertheless. And these appendectomy prices are from 2012; the disparity could be greater now.
Government regulation of health care might be part of the remedy, but additional steps must be taken to help Americans—especially the poor—to receive affordable health care.
Jacob Hacker, a political science professor at Yale, has studied the need to change health care and has suggested three major changes that should be made: (1) Health plans should provide broad benefits without shifting costs to patients; (2) these plans should cover everyone because doing so encourages uniform and reasonable pricing; (3) there must be a sensible way to pay for this improved coverage as more people engage and costs rise (New York Times April 16, 2020).
In order to cover more people with health care, a health care plan must be available to those with limited incomes and with fewer restrictions than we see with the KanCare system currently in place in Kansas.
Age should not be a factor in health coverage. Whether a person has children or not should not be a factor, nor should income impact needed medical care. A health care program should be available to anyone in this country, and the cost to the individual or family should be limited; currently health care costs—even with insurance—can result in bankruptcy.
We need change at both the state and national levels. We can take one step forward by expanding KanCare during the next session of the Kansas Legislature.
But we also must take aggressive steps forward in Congress. All seats for the U. S. House of Representatives are up for election in November as well as the Senate seat currently held by Pat Roberts. Health care should be a part of the discussion before the primary and general elections.
Paying for an improved health care system is certainly within the possibility of the United States government. We are still the wealthiest country on earth, and all we need is the will to address health care as a right, which is suggested in the Preamble to the U.S. Constitution: “We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”
Often we focus on ourselves and what change means to me—my rights as an individual. However, we are citizens of a great country, and we have a responsibility to fulfill our national intent, as stated by our founders, to “promote the general welfare,” which includes safety and health—fundamental to enjoying “the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.