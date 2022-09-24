Chris Edward Thomsen Sep 24, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Chris Edward Thomsen of Emporia died Tuesday, September13, 2022. He was 55.No services are planned. The family has arrangements. 