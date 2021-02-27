Eight Emporia real estate agents were honored by the Sunflower Association of Realtors during its 2020 Awards Breakfast on Wednesday.
The SAR Rising Star Award was given to Shannon Engler, Gwen Longbine and Allex Wilson of EK Real Estate and Will Symmonds of Farm & Home Real Estate.
Brandy Criss Engler of EK Real Estate and John Sandstrom of Farm and Home Real Estate won the Masters Club Bronze Sales Award.
The Silver Sales Achievement Award was given to Aaron Sewell of EK Real Estate and Maurice Schmidt of EK Real Estate received the Platinum Sales Achievement Award.
According to a press release, those who are members of the Sunflower Association of Realtors “are real estate experts in their local communities, who abide by NAR’s Code of Ethics and fight for real estate dreams and property rights.”
The Sunflower Association of Realtors has been in existence since 1920 and now claims more than 640 members.
